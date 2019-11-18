Poll Attacks: At least one AP voter appears to have no idea Tennessee beat Washington by double-digits

One of the most impressive victories any ranked team recorded last week belongs to Tennessee and comes in the form of Saturday's 75-62 win over Washington. The Huskies were, at the time, ranked 20th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. So UT's win was a double-digit win over a top-20 team on a neutral court.

That's strong.

So it was no surprise when undefeated Tennessee went from unranked to No. 20, and one-loss Washington dropped from No. 20 to No. 25, when the AP poll updated Monday. That's the result of most AP voters handling the situation properly. But these things almost always slip by somebody; my Poll Attacks column was created because of it. And this week one of those somebodies is ... Stephen Means.

If that name sounds familiar, it's possibly because Means was also featured in last week's Poll Attacks column after appearing to have no idea Florida had just lost 63-51 at home to unranked Florida State -- evidence being that he'd moved Florida up a spot, from No. 4 to No. 3, one day after that 12-point loss. This week, there's a similar issue with Means' ballot. He had Washington No. 23 last week. And now, after Washington's 13-point neutral-court loss to Tennessee, he has Washington No. 21 -- which means he moved Washington UP TWO SPOTS after a 13-point neutral-court loss to an undefeated team he continues to leave unranked. Yes, you read that correctly. Means is the only AP voter who is still ranking Washington without also ranking Tennessee, presumably for the same reason he moved Washington up two spots this week, i.e., because he didn't realize, when he submitted his ballot, that UT had just beaten Washington.

(Sigh.)

As I've explained many times, none of this is ever personal. I write about nonsensical AP ballots, not people, and I honestly do my best to spread things around to avoid highlighting the same person's ballot in consecutive weeks. But what I've also explained many times, is that my approach simply leads me wherever it leads me. And this week, literally the first thing I did was look for ballots that didn't include the Vols because, as I mentioned on Sunday night's Eye On College Basketball Podcast, a 3-0 Tennessee team that's 15th in Sagarin, 17th at KenPom and in possession of a double-digit win over Washington should be ranked. What I found when I looked is that only two ballots omitted Tennessee this week -- one of which belonged to Means. And when I examined his ballot, what I quickly realized is that he'd actually moved Washington up two spots while leaving Tennessee unranked. So now here we are. Once again.

Maybe next week will be better.

I sincerely hope so.

And for those who sometimes claim the Poll Attacks column tends to avoid ballots of national media members, or people with whom I'm friendly, this next part is for you: ESPN's Dick Vitale moved Tennessee from unranked to No. 22 on this week's ballot. So, unlike Means, he's ranking Tennessee. That's good. But Means' ballot is what led me to Vitale's ballot, and what I noticed when I looked at Vitale's ballot is that he moved Washington UP SIX SPOTS this week -- from No. 20 to No. 14 -- after that 13-point neutral-court loss to Tennessee.

What in the world?

Vitale is the most famous AP voter. He's someone I admire and have been friendly with for years. I love the man and every charitable thing he does. But, once I see it, how am I supposed to ignore a ballot that moves Washington up six spots to No. 14 after a 13-point neutral-court loss to Tennessee?

Answer: I can't.

Because it's illogical -- especially now that Washington has slipped to No. 53 at KenPom and No. 64 in Sagarin. Bottom line, if you're still ranking one-loss Washington, you should also be ranking the undefeated Tennessee team that owns a 13-point neutral-court win over Washington -- and the Vols should be higher than the Huskies based on the bodies of work, computer numbers and head-to-head result. That's undeniable, from my perspective. And, either way, moving Washington up, as opposed to down, after a double-digit loss on a neutral court to anybody makes no sense whatsoever. That's undeniable too.