Poll Attacks: How one AP voter is handling Ole Miss and Texas Tech makes little sense

I want to start this edition of my weekly #PollAttacks column with a compliment -- specifically a few words on what I appreciate about Jeff Call's latest AP ballot. Because he did something I've forever found very sensible, and here's what it is: He didn't punish Michigan State for losing a competitive road game it was supposed to lose. Call had Michigan State No. 6 on last week's ballot, then Michigan State went out and beat Iowa on the road, and lost as an underdog at Purdue, and he kept Michigan State No. 6 on this week's ballot. Bravo! And this really is an approach more Associated Press voters should adopt -- even if it would make the #PollAttacks more difficult to publish each week.

So Jeff Call and I are on the same page here.

But where we might split is on the subject of whether to punish teams for getting blown out in games they were not supposed to get blown out in. I think you should -- and perhaps Call does, too. But the way he handled Ole Miss this week doesn't align with that approach to ranking college basketball teams.

It was a rough week for the Rebels.

First, they lost by 21 points at Alabama, then by 14 at home to Iowa State. So Ole Miss went 0-2 with two blowout losses last week -- which is why the Rebels went from 20th in the AP poll last week to unranked this week. In fact, only two of the 64 AP voters even put Ole Miss on a Top 25 ballot this week. Jeff Call was one of them. He has the Rebels 22nd. When I saw that, I was curious to see where he had them last week. And, to my surprise, the answer was ... also 22nd.

So he didn't drop Ole Miss at all.

After two blowout losses.

Weird.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech went 1-1 last week with a 13-point loss at Kansas State and a 67-64 win over Arkansas -- and dropped from 14th to 23rd on Call's ballot. In other words, Call had Texas Tech eight spots ahead of Ole Miss last week, then Texas Tech went out and had a better week than Ole Miss, no matter how you measure it, and now Call has Texas Tech one spot below Ole Miss.

What?

Why?

How?

Like I always write: it's not the biggest deal in the world.

But it is why the #PollAttacks exist.