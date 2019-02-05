Poll Attacks: LSU moves up two spots on one AP Top 25 ballot despite loss to unranked Arkansas

It was a little off of the national radar, sure, because LSU spent much of its 10-game winning streak unranked -- and because the 10-game winning streak didn't feature a win over any school currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. But LSU still had an impressive 10-game winning streak recently that stretched from December to February, which is why Will Wade's Tigers rose to as high as 19th in last week's AP poll.

The winning streak ended Saturday, though.

The Tigers lost to unranked Arkansas.

At home.

Sixty-three of the 64 AP voters responded appropriately this week by dropping LSU on their ballots because that's what happens to schools when they lose home games to unranked opponents oddsmakers projected them to beat by double-digits -- they drop on ballots. But James Crepea took a different approach with LSU, for some reason. The talented Oregon beat writer at The Oregonian actually moved the Tigers up two spots on his ballot after they lost a home game to an unranked opponent oddsmakers projected them to beat by double-digits.

Why did he do that? I have no idea.

But it's absolutely what he did. He had LSU ranked 20th on last week's ballot. Then LSU went out and beat a Texas A&M team that's 1-7 in the SEC and lost at home to an unranked Arkansas team that entered with a 3-4 league record, and Crepea responded by jumping LSU from 20th to 18th on this week's ballot.

Like I write each week: it's not the biggest deal in the world.

But it's precisely why these #PollAttacks exist.