Poll Attacks: Oklahoma went 0-2 last week but moved up three spots on one AP voter's ballot

Oklahoma's Lon Kruger is one of the nation's best, and most humble, college basketball coaches. I could not have a higher opinion of him. But none of that means his Sooners are immune from bad weeks. And last week, undeniably, was a bad week for Lon Kruger's Sooners.

They went 0-2.

Oklahoma lost 74-61 at home to unranked Kansas State on Wednesday, then lost 75-72 at unranked Texas on Saturday to drop to 13-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12. The Sooners are 2-4 in their past six games. So you can imagine my surprise when I realized one AP voter is still ranking OU 17th.

Oklahoma is now 3-5 vs. top-50 KenPom teams.

And somebody is still ranking OU 17th?

After a short investigation, I realized the AP voter in question is Lauren Brownlow of WRAL -- and this is awkward because I just saw her Saturday at the Duke-Virginia game. I had no idea, a few days ago, that I'd be writing about her ballot a few days later. But here I am. And I'm not writing about it simply because she ranked Oklahoma 17th after Oklahoma lost two games to unranked teams. I'm writing about it because she moved Oklahoma UP THREE SPOTS from 20th to 17th after Oklahoma lost two games to unranked teams.

What?

It's true.

Brownlow had Oklahoma ranked 20th on last week's ballot. Then Oklahoma lost by 13 points at home to unranked Kansas State and backed it with a loss at unranked Texas. And Brownlow responded by moving Oklahoma up to 17th on this week's ballot.

If it sounds weird, that's because it is weird.

Not the biggest deal in the world.

But this is exactly why this #PollAttacks column was created.