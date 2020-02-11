Poll Attacks: One AP voter moves Michigan State up on his ballot amid three-game losing streak
The Spartans have lost three straight but are still climbing on one voter's ballot
If you follow college basketball even a little, you probably know Michigan State has been struggling. The Spartans are 3-5 in their past eight games and currently on a three-game losing streak.
They went 0-2 last week.
So on Sunday, after Saturday's 77-68 loss to a Michigan team that entered having lost nine of its previous 15 games, I dropped Michigan State completely out of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily rankings. And I was not surprised when AP Top 25 voters followed suit Monday.
It was the sensible thing to do.
But ... there's always one.
This #PollAttacks column was built on it. And, this week, the one AP voter not paying attention is Troy Provost-Heron, who writes for The Daily Times in Knoxville. He had Michigan State ranked 15th on his ballot last week. Then, Michigan State lost a home game to Penn State and a road game to Michigan. So Troy responded by ... MOVING MICHIGAN STATE UP TO NO. 14 ON THIS WEEK'S BALLOT!
What in the world?
How can a team go 0-2 in a week with a loss at home and a loss on the road (to an unranked team) and move up, from No. 15 to No. 14, on an AP ballot? So ridiculous. But Troy has a history of doing inexplicable things like this. He's a #PollAttacks repeat offender because of inexplicable things like this.
Come on, Associated Press!
Is it really impossible to find 65 voters who pay attention?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 7 Duke holds off No. 8 FSU
Duke maintained its flair for the dramatic on Monday when it hosted conference foe Florida...
-
Duke vs. Florida State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Duke vs. Florida State game 10,000...
-
Bubble watch: Texas hosts Baylor
Knocking off the No. 1 Bears would be a big win for the Longhorns, one of the first four out...
-
Bracketology: Big Ten has 11 in field
The Badgers are a No. 10 seed after beating Ohio State on Sunday
-
Few knew Kobe was so close to UC Irvine
Few know how important a UC Irvine assistant coach became to Bryant's ascent to basketball...
-
SEC with just two teams in Coaches Poll
The SEC is struggling with its collective resume, as evidenced by this week's Coaches Poll
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium