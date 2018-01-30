Poll Attacks: There's one AP voter who has Auburn outside of the top 20

If you're still not completely sold on Auburn, I understand. Because though the Tigers are 19-2 overall, 7-1 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings, it is true that 18 of Auburn's 19 victories have come against sub-40 KenPom teams. Unranked NC State actually has better wins. And it's not even close. So if you think Auburn is really more like a top-20 team than a top-10 team, fine. I won't argue. That said, I'm still not sure why anybody would have Auburn outside of the top 20. Which is probably why only one of the 65 Associated Press voters has Auburn outside of the top 20.

His name is Chris Dachille.

He works for WBAL-TV in Baltimore.

And he has Auburn ranked 21st on his ballot this week, which has led to Auburn fans questioning him via Twitter. To his credit, Dachille isn't ducking them. He's been going back and forth for nearly 24 hours. And his basic explanation is similar to what I typed above -- that Auburn has built its 19-2 record by mostly beating average or bad teams.

If I played that powder puff schedule, I’d hope to be 19-2. — Chris Dachille (@WBALDash) January 29, 2018

On one hand, Dachille has a decent point. Auburn has only played four top-50 KenPom teams; Kansas has played 11. Which is why Kansas is accurately ranked higher than Auburn in the AP poll despite having twice as many losses. But I would argue that's still no reason to have Auburn outside of the top 20. Because no matter what you think of Auburn's résumé, there's no way 20 schools have a better résumé than Auburn right now.

And Houston definitely isn't one of them.

Which is where Dachille's defense of having Auburn outside of the top 20 falls apart. If you want to argue Auburn doesn't belong in the top 20 because it's played a "powder puff schedule," cool. But then how do you explain having Houston in the top 20 on your ballot the way Dachille has Houston in the top 20 on his ballot? Because Auburn's schedule is ranked 63rd nationally, according to KenPom. And Houston's schedule is ranked ...195th.

So Houston is 16-4 against the 195th-ranked schedule. And Auburn is 19-2 against the 63rd-ranked schedule. But Dachille still has Houston ranked ahead of Auburn. And if his main thing is that Auburn only has four top-50 KenPom wins, do you think he realizes Houston only has two? And Houston also has two sub-100 losses. Auburn has zero. And if you want to insist Auburn has no signature wins, which Dachille did on Twitter, OK. But this is a fact: Auburn's 94-84 victory at Tennessee is a better win than any win on Houston's résumé, according to all of the computers.

To be clear, I like Houston.

The Cougars should make the NCAA Tournament. Good team. And I actually have no problem with anybody ranking Houston in the top 25. It's just that you can't use an argument to keep Auburn out of the top 20 and then disregard that same argument when it comes to Houston. And you can't have Houston ranked ahead of Auburn right now because Auburn has a better record than Houston against a tougher schedule, twice as many top-50 wins, twice as many top-100 wins, a better "best" win, fewer losses and better losses. Plus, Auburn is 29 spots higher than Houston at KenPom, 49 spots higher than Houston in the KPI, and 43 spots higher than Houston in the RPI.

Despite all that, Dachille still has Houston ranked ahead of Auburn.

That's wrong.

I rest my case.