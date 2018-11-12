Poll Attacks: Would a second loss to a sub-100 team at home get Loyola-Chicago off your AP Top 25 ballot?

Loyola-Chicago was the story of last season's NCAA Tournament.

It started with Donte Ingram's buzzer-beater that topped Miami, continued with Clayton Custer's jumper that eliminated Tennessee, and culminated with an appearance in the 2018 Final Four. Sister Jean is forever a star. I loved that team, that story, and, please, remember that while you read everything else I'm about to write. Because here's the truth and my point: That team, fun as it ended up being, was never one of the sport's four best teams. Or eight best. Or 16 best. Or, arguably, even 25 best -- evidence being how Loyola-Chicago was a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament that finished 31st at KenPom.

The Ramblers were a good team that got hot/lucky at the right time.

They're legends because of it.

But Loyola-Chicago wasn't a top-25 team when it went to the 2018 Final Four as a No. 11 seed any more than Syracuse was a top-25 team when it went to the 2016 Final Four as a No. 10 seed. And, either way, the Ramblers lost three of the top six scorers from that team -- including the person who grabbed the most rebounds and made the most 3-pointers -- which is precisely why I didn't rank them in the preseason.

But a lot of AP voters did rank them in the preseason.

Forty, in fact.

Mark Berman had them 10th. And, honestly, I was fine with it because preseason polls are somewhat subjective; it's why I don't do a #PreseasonPollAttacks column. But once the games start, the results have to matter. And the games started last week. And Loyola-Chicago just lost at home to the Furman Paladins.

The final score was 60-58.

It ended like this ...

When I woke up Monday, I wasn't sure if Duke or Kansas would be No. 1 when the new AP poll published. But I was pretty certain Loyola-Chicago would be reduced to zero votes because the Ramblers A) should've never been getting votes to begin with based on everything I described above, B) are 1-1 with a home-loss to a Furman team that's ranked 132nd at KenPom, and C) are now 66th at KenPom themselves.

But I was wrong, of course.

Because there's always somebody. Every Monday. And this Monday our somebody is the great Jon Wilner of The Mercury News in San Jose, California.

He has Loyola-Chicago ranked 23rd on his ballot.

How can that be justified?

Again, let me summarize things for you: A school that finished 31st at KenPom last season, even after an incredible run through the bracket, lost three of its top six scorers. Then this season's new-look team started 1-1 with a loss at home to a sub-125 KenPom opponent. And, consequently, that team is now ranked 66th at KenPom, 76th at Sagarin and nowhere near the top 25 of any computer anywhere.

But that team is still 23rd on one AP ballot?

That's makes no sense.

Which means it's perfect for this season's first #PollAttacks column.