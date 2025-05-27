Pop Isaacs is on the move — again. The former Creighton basketball guard, who initially signed with Houston in April, has now signed with Texas A&M, according to Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz. Isaacs holds one year remaining of eligibility after beginning his college career at Texas Tech, where he played two seasons before transferring to Creighton.

The news comes the same morning that Milos Uzan decided to withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft and return to Houston, reports Jon Rothstein.

Isaacs provides Texas A&M and new coach Bucky McMillan with a proven scoring threat to bolster the Aggies' backcourt rotation. McMillan inherited a major rebuild upon his arrival in April but has quickly used the transfer portal to reshape the roster. Isaacs is the 10th addition, joining a group that includes top-150 freshman point guard Jeremiah Green.

Isaacs averaged 16.3 points per game with the Bluejays but was limited to just eight appearances before undergoing season-ending hip surgery in December. According to a press release announcing his signing with Houston, school officials planned to file a medical hardship waiver for Isaacs to regain a year of eligibility lost due to the injury.

Isaacs underwent an initial hip surgery in the spring of 2024 but continued to experience issues early in the season at Creighton. He started all eight games he appeared in for the Bluejays, adding 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 41.0% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the 3-point arc.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard had a season-high 27 points with seven rebounds and six made 3-pointers in a win against then-No. 1 Kansas in December, tying a Creighton single-game record for most points scored against a top-ranked opponent. That game ultimately proved to be his last in a Bluejays' uniform.

Before Creighton, Isaacs played two seasons at Texas Tech, averaging 13.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 59 games, starting all but one. He earned third-team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore in 2023-24 and was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team after ranking third in scoring among freshmen in the conference during the 2022-23 season.

Isaacs rated as a four-star prospect coming out of Henderson (Nev.) Coronado in the 2022 class. He ranked as the No. 67 overall recruit and No. 13 point guard nationally. Isaacs held more than 20 known offers and signed with Texas Tech over Oklahoma State.