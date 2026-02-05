Portland pulled off the biggest win in school history on Wednesday night, handing No. 6 Gonzaga a stunning 87-80 defeat to snap a 20-game losing streak in the series. Fans stormed the court inside the Chiles Center after the final buzzer sounded to celebrate the program's first victory over the Zags since Jan. 9, 2014.

It was Portland's first win over a ranked opponent since that day more than 12 years ago. It also marked the Pilots' first-ever victory over team ranked in the top seven of the AP poll. The Zags (22-2, 10-1 WCC) entered on a 15-game winning streak and favored by 21.5 points.

Losing to Portland marks Gonzaga's first loss to a team ranked below 200th at KenPom since it lost in overtime at San Francisco on Jan. 30, 2010. Portland entered at 213th.

It marked Gonzaga's first loss since a 101-61 shellacking at the hands of Michigan on Nov. 26. That loss came against a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This one came against a team that entered with 10-14 record and No. 230 ranking in the NET and will not help the Zags on Selection Sunday. After the loss, Gonzaga is expected to drop from a No. 3 seed to a No. 4 seed when the CBS Sports Bracketology model is updated Thursday.

The win was particularly sweet for Portland because it marked the Pilots' last visit from Gonzaga as a WCC foe before the Zags leave for the rebuilding Pac-12 next season. Gonzaga is now 47-3 against the Pilots under coach Mark Few.

Gonzaga had no answer for Joel Foxwell.

The freshman guard from Australia led Portland with 27 points. He was aided significantly down the stretch by James O'Donnell, a sophomore forward from Australia who scored all of his 16 points in the second half.