Halftime Report

Gonzaga has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Portland 49-29.

Gonzaga already has eight blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Gonzaga 14-6, Portland 7-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Chiles Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Thursday, Portland beat San Diego 92-82.

Max Mackinnon had a dynamite game for Portland, going 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 43 points plus seven rebounds. Those seven threes gave Mackinnon a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Chris Austin, who went 5 for 9 en route to 20 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

Portland was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as San Diego only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga entered their contest against Santa Clara on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Gonzaga fell to Santa Clara 103-99. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Thursday (89), the Bulldogs still had to take the loss.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ryan Nembhard, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 15 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Gregg, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 13 points plus eight rebounds and five assists.

Portland's victory bumped their record up to 7-14. As for Gonzaga, their loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 14-6.

While only Gonzaga took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the game looks promising for Gonzaga, as the team is favored by a full 25 points. This contest will be their 21st straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-13 against the spread).

Portland was dealt a punishing 81-50 defeat at the hands of Gonzaga in their previous matchup on January 2nd. Will Portland have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 25-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 23.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 7 years.