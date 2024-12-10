Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Kansas City 4-7, Portland 3-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Kansas City Roos are taking a road trip to face off against the Portland Pilots at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chiles Center. The Roos are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, Kansas City couldn't handle Montana State and fell 74-62.

Meanwhile, Portland managed to keep up with Kent State until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Portland suffered a bruising 76-57 defeat at the hands of Kent State. Having soared to a lofty 101 points in the game before, the Pilots' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Kansas City's loss dropped their record down to 4-7. As for Portland, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kansas City has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Kansas City is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Kansas City: they have a less-than-stellar 2-5 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Portland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

