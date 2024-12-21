Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Lafayette 5-6, Portland 4-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Portland Pilots at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chiles Center. The Leopards are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Lafayette is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since November 9th on Wednesday. They suffered a painful 82-62 loss at the hands of George Wash.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Alex Chaikin, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Portland last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 81-64 to Cal-Baker.

Like Lafayette, Portland lost despite seeing results from several players. Austin Rapp led the charge by going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points plus two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Max Mackinnon, who went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds.

Lafayette now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Portland, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

Odds

Portland is a 3.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

