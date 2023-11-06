Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: LBSU 0-0, Portland 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Portland Pilots will host the LBSU Beach to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET on November 6th at Earle A. Chiles Center.

A deciding factor in this game could be offensive rebounds, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. LBSU finished last season ranked 11th in the nation in offensive rebounds, having averaged 13.1 per game. Portland, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 313th with 8.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, LBSU finished on the right side of .500 (17-15), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Portland sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-18.

Looking ahead to Monday, LBSU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

Odds

LBSU is a 3-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pilots as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.