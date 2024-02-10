Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Saint Mary's 19-6, Portland 9-16

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Saint Mary's. They and the Portland Pilots will face off in a West Coast battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chiles Center. Saint Mary's will be looking to extend their current 11-game winning streak.

In what's become a running theme this season, Saint Mary's gave their fans yet another huge win on Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Tigers 84-43 on the road. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 3 on the offensive boards, as Saint Mary's did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Saint Mary's to victory, but perhaps none more so than Alex Ducas, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds. Ducas didn't help Saint Mary's cause all that much against the Bulldogs on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Luke Barrett was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds.

We saw a pretty high 160.5-over/under line set for Portland's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They were dealt a punishing 96-64 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs on Wednesday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Portland in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Portland struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 2-4 when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Gaels have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 16 of their last 17 games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-6 record this season. As for the Pilots, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Saint Mary's against the Pilots in their previous matchup back in January as the squad secured a 95-52 victory. With Saint Mary's ahead 56-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 18.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 7 years.