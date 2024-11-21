Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: South Florida 2-2, Portland 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Portland Pilots' road trip will continue as they head out to face the South Florida Bulls at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. The Pilots pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 9.5-point favorite Bulls.

Last Saturday, Portland narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past LBSU 63-61.

Among those leading the charge was Austin Rapp, who posted 18 points.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that South Florida was far and away the favorite against Western Georgia on Friday. South Florida put the hurt on Western Georgia with a sharp 74-55 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bulls.

South Florida's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jamille Reynolds led the charge by dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Reynolds had some trouble finding his footing against Charleston two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. CJ Brown was another key player, posting 11 points.

Portland's victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-2. As for South Florida, the win also got them back to even at 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Portland has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

South Florida is a big 9.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

