Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Tennessee State 2-0, Portland 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Portland Pilots will stay at home for another game and welcome the Tennessee State Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 15th at Earle A. Chiles Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Pilots were able to grind out a solid win over the Highlanders, taking the game 76-65.

Tyler Harris was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Robertson, who earned 18 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Tennessee State proved on Thursday. They put the hurt on the Thorobreds with a sharp 83-58 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tennessee State.

The Pilots' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Despite that those good results, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

As for their game on Wednesday, Portland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-0 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Portland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Portland is a big 9.5-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.