Who's Playing
Eastern Washington Eagles @ Portland State Vikings
Current Records: Eastern Washington 14-8, Portland State 14-8
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
Eastern Washington is 9-1 against the Vikings since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at The Viking Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Eastern Washington will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Montana typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Eastern Washington proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Grizzlies by a score of 78-65.
Meanwhile, Portland State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 58-51 victory over the Hornets.
The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for the Vikings, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-8.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Eastern Washington just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Portland State, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots this season. Given Eastern Washington's sizable advantage in that area, the Vikings will need to find a way to close that gap.
Everything came up roses for Eastern Washington against the Vikings in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 as the team secured a 91-57 victory. With Eastern Washington ahead 46-27 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Odds
Eastern Washington is a 4.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 147.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Eastern Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland State.
- Dec 28, 2023 - Eastern Washington 91 vs. Portland State 57
- Feb 04, 2023 - Eastern Washington 98 vs. Portland State 88
- Jan 05, 2023 - Eastern Washington 92 vs. Portland State 80
- Mar 05, 2022 - Eastern Washington 83 vs. Portland State 75
- Dec 30, 2021 - Eastern Washington 63 vs. Portland State 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Portland State 81
- Jan 04, 2020 - Eastern Washington 71 vs. Portland State 69
- Mar 02, 2019 - Eastern Washington 68 vs. Portland State 66
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland State 78 vs. Eastern Washington 65
- Mar 08, 2018 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Portland State 72