Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Eastern Washington 14-8, Portland State 14-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Washington is 9-1 against the Vikings since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at The Viking Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Eastern Washington will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Montana typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Eastern Washington proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Grizzlies by a score of 78-65.

Meanwhile, Portland State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 58-51 victory over the Hornets.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for the Vikings, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Eastern Washington just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Portland State, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots this season. Given Eastern Washington's sizable advantage in that area, the Vikings will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Eastern Washington against the Vikings in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 as the team secured a 91-57 victory. With Eastern Washington ahead 46-27 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a 4.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland State.