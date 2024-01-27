Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Montana State 10-10, Portland State 12-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Portland State Vikings and the Montana State Bobcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at The Viking Pavilion. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.7% better than the opposition, a fact Portland State proved on Thursday. They blew past the Grizzlies, posting a 72-46 victory at home. The victory was just what Portland State needed coming off of a 90-61 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats beat the Hornets 70-62 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Montana State.

The Vikings' victory bumped their record up to 12-8. As for the Bobcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-10 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Montana State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Portland State's sizeable advantage in that area, Montana State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Portland State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Portland State is expected to win, but their 1-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Portland State is a 3.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Montana State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland State.