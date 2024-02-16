Halftime Report

Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: N. Colorado 15-9, Portland State 14-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland State will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at The Viking Pavilion. Portland State is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Vikings had to settle for a 68-65 defeat against the Bengals.

Portland State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 44.2% better than the opposition, a fact N. Colorado proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 87-71 victory over the Grizzlies. The victory made it back-to-back wins for N. Colorado.

The Vikings' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-11. As for the Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-9 record this season.

While only N. Colorado took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Portland State.

Portland State was pulverized by the Bears 90-61 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Portland State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

N. Colorado is a slight 2-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland State.