Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Portland 4-2, Portland State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Portland Pilots will head out on the road to face off against the Portland State Vikings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Viking Pavilion. Portland State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Portland, who comes in off a win.

Even though Willamette scored an imposing 84 points on Saturday, Portland still came out on top. The Pilots were the clear victor by a 107-84 margin over the Bearcats. The victory was just what Portland needed coming off of a 108-83 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Portland State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak last Sunday. They took a 76-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tommies. Portland State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Pilots pushed their record up to 4-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Vikings, their loss dropped their record down to 5-1.

Portland is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Portland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Portland State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

Portland has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Portland State.