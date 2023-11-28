Who's Playing
Portland Pilots @ Portland State Vikings
Current Records: Portland 4-2, Portland State 5-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Portland Pilots will head out on the road to face off against the Portland State Vikings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Viking Pavilion. Portland State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Portland, who comes in off a win.
Even though Willamette scored an imposing 84 points on Saturday, Portland still came out on top. The Pilots were the clear victor by a 107-84 margin over the Bearcats. The victory was just what Portland needed coming off of a 108-83 loss in their prior match.
Meanwhile, Portland State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak last Sunday. They took a 76-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tommies. Portland State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Pilots pushed their record up to 4-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Vikings, their loss dropped their record down to 5-1.
Portland is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Portland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Portland State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 152 points.
Series History
Portland has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Portland State.
- Nov 11, 2022 - Portland 98 vs. Portland State 91
- Nov 23, 2021 - Portland 69 vs. Portland State 54
- Dec 05, 2020 - Portland 86 vs. Portland State 73
- Nov 20, 2019 - Portland 82 vs. Portland State 75
- Dec 05, 2018 - Portland State 87 vs. Portland 78
- Nov 11, 2017 - Portland State 80 vs. Portland 75
- Dec 20, 2016 - Portland State 77 vs. Portland 75
- Dec 02, 2015 - Portland 78 vs. Portland State 72