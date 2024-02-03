Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-15, Portland State 13-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland State and the Hornets are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Viking Pavilion. The timing is sure in Portland State's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Hornets have not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

Portland State proved they can win big last Thursday (they won by 26) but on Saturday they proved they can win the close ones too. They skirted past the Bobcats 94-91. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State suffered their closest loss since December 9, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Grizzlies by a score of 70-67. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Sacramento State has suffered against the Grizzlies since December 30, 2019.

The Vikings' victory bumped their record up to 13-8. As for the Hornets, their loss dropped their record down to 6-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sacramento State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Portland State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Portland State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Vikings slightly, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Portland State and Sacramento State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.