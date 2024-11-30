Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Utah Tech 2-6, Portland State 3-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, Portland State is heading back home. They will welcome the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Viking Pavilion. The Vikings are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 87.7 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Portland State was able to grind out a solid victory over Wofford, taking the game 79-74.

Portland State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They came out on top against Denver by a score of 68-54.

The win got Portland State back to even at 3-3. As for Utah Tech, their victory bumped their record up to 2-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Portland State has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 49.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Utah Tech, though, as they've only made 38.1% of their field goals this season. Given Portland State's sizable advantage in that area, Utah Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Portland State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Portland State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Vikings, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

