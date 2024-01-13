Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Weber State 11-5, Portland State 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Weber State and Portland State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Viking Pavilion. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

After a string of six wins, Weber State's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell just short of the Hornets by a score of 71-69.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 17 to 7 on offense, a fact Portland State found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 69-63 to the Bengals. It was the first time this season that Portland State let down their fans at home.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 11-5. As for the Vikings, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Weber State just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Portland State, though, as they've only made 41.4% of their shots per game this season. Given Weber State's sizeable advantage in that area, Portland State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Weber State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Weber State is a 5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Portland State and Weber State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.