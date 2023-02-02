Who's Playing

Idaho @ Portland State

Current Records: Idaho 8-15; Portland State 9-13

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Idaho and the Portland State Vikings will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at The Viking Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for the Vandals as they fell 95-91 to the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Portland State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 73-67 to the Montana Grizzlies.

Idaho is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take Idaho against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Idaho lost to the Vikings at home by a decisive 74-58 margin. Can the Vandals avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Vikings are a 5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Idaho.