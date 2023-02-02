Who's Playing
Idaho @ Portland State
Current Records: Idaho 8-15; Portland State 9-13
What to Know
The Idaho Vandals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Idaho and the Portland State Vikings will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at The Viking Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It was close but no cigar for the Vandals as they fell 95-91 to the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Portland State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 73-67 to the Montana Grizzlies.
Idaho is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take Idaho against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, Idaho lost to the Vikings at home by a decisive 74-58 margin. Can the Vandals avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Vikings are a 5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Idaho.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Portland State 74 vs. Idaho 58
- Mar 03, 2022 - Portland State 79 vs. Idaho 68
- Jan 24, 2022 - Idaho 84 vs. Portland State 79
- Feb 20, 2021 - Portland State 71 vs. Idaho 40
- Feb 18, 2021 - Portland State 84 vs. Idaho 64
- Feb 17, 2020 - Portland State 90 vs. Idaho 69
- Jan 02, 2020 - Idaho 72 vs. Portland State 61
- Feb 28, 2019 - Portland State 67 vs. Idaho 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Portland State 69 vs. Idaho 53
- Feb 01, 2018 - Idaho 97 vs. Portland State 88
- Jan 06, 2018 - Portland State 73 vs. Idaho 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Idaho 89 vs. Portland State 72
- Feb 18, 2016 - Idaho 80 vs. Portland State 74
- Jan 30, 2016 - Idaho 56 vs. Portland State 55