Who's Playing

Montana @ Portland State

Current Records: Montana 9-12; Portland State 9-12

What to Know

A Big Sky battle is on tap between the Montana Grizzlies and the Portland State Vikings at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at The Viking Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between Montana and the Sacramento State Hornets on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Grizzlies falling 67-48.

Meanwhile, Portland State came up short against the Montana State Bobcats on Thursday, falling 75-66.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Montana is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 9-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Montana is stumbling into the game with the fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Montana, the Vikings come into the matchup boasting the 22nd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Vikings as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana have won nine out of their last 14 games against Portland State.