The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Portland State Vikings are set to square off in a Big Sky Tournament matchup at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. The Lumberjacks are 5-15 on the season, while Portland State is 9-12. Portland State has won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between the two programs but they've split those 10 meetings against the spread.

This is the first matchup between the conference rivals this year. The Vikings are favored by six-points in the latest Portland State vs. Northern Arizona odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 130.5.

Portland State vs. Northern Arizona spread: Portland State -6

Portland State vs. Northern Arizona over-under: 130.5 points

Portland State vs. Northern Arizona money line: Portland State -270, Northern Arizona +220

What you need to know about Portland State

Portland State fell 73-54 at home against Southern Utah on Sunday to wrap up its regular season. The Vikings shot just 36.4 percent from the floor while allowing their opponents to shoot a staggering 60 percent in the loss. James Scott did put up 17 points and five rebounds in the defeat and was one of the lone bright spots for Portland State on the day.

The former Kennesaw State and Temple transfer is averaging 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game so far this season and he'll need to continue providing for the Vikings offensively for them to make a push in the 2021 Big Sky Tournament. Khalid Thomas (10.8 points per game) and Amari McCray (10.7 ppg) are also averaging in double-figures scoring this year and handle the bulk of the scoring inside.

What you need to know about Northern Arizona

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Northern Arizona as it lost 92-62 two weeks ago against Southern Utah to end its season. Nik Mains did manage 19 points, four rebounds and two steals in the loss but leading scorer Cameron Shelton had a disappointing performance with seven points on 2-of-9 shooting. Shelton averaged 20.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during the year and the Lumberjacks will need him to get back into form to be competitive this week.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Portland State has only been able to knock down 40.1 percent of its shots, which is the 26th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Lumberjacks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 51.4 percent from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

