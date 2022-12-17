Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Portland State

Current Records: Santa Barbara 7-2; Portland State 5-6

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at The Viking Pavilion. Santa Barbara will be strutting in after a win while the Vikings will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Portland State was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 78-75 to the Santa Clara Broncos. Portland State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Hunter Woods, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Gauchos strolled past the San Diego Christian Hawks with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 81-68.

Portland State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Portland State ended up a good deal behind Santa Barbara when they played when the teams previously met three seasons ago, losing 81-70. Maybe the Vikings will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gauchos are a 4.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Santa Barbara have won both of the games they've played against Portland State in the last eight years.