Who's Playing
Weber State @ Portland State
Current Records: Weber State 14-13; Portland State 12-15
What to Know
The Portland State Vikings and the Weber State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at The Viking Pavilion. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Vikings bagged a 79-70 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Weber State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Sacramento State Hornets 52-49.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland State is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their 11 home games.
Portland State is now 12-15 while Weber State sits at 14-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Portland State is stumbling into the contest with the 36th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 34th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
Odds
The Vikings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Weber State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Portland State.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Weber State 84 vs. Portland State 68
- Feb 24, 2022 - Portland State 81 vs. Weber State 75
- Dec 04, 2021 - Weber State 80 vs. Portland State 69
- Dec 20, 2020 - Portland State 74 vs. Weber State 72
- Dec 18, 2020 - Weber State 94 vs. Portland State 66
- Feb 29, 2020 - Portland State 89 vs. Weber State 83
- Jan 20, 2020 - Portland State 92 vs. Weber State 76
- Mar 14, 2019 - Weber State 81 vs. Portland State 71
- Jan 31, 2019 - Portland State 76 vs. Weber State 75
- Jan 12, 2019 - Weber State 95 vs. Portland State 88
- Feb 15, 2018 - Weber State 95 vs. Portland State 86
- Jan 20, 2018 - Weber State 84 vs. Portland State 79
- Feb 11, 2017 - Weber State 96 vs. Portland State 93
- Mar 10, 2016 - Weber State 78 vs. Portland State 74
- Feb 13, 2016 - Weber State 87 vs. Portland State 78
- Jan 14, 2016 - Weber State 73 vs. Portland State 58