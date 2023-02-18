Who's Playing

Weber State @ Portland State

Current Records: Weber State 14-13; Portland State 12-15

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings and the Weber State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at The Viking Pavilion. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Vikings bagged a 79-70 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Weber State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Sacramento State Hornets 52-49.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland State is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their 11 home games.

Portland State is now 12-15 while Weber State sits at 14-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Portland State is stumbling into the contest with the 36th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 34th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Weber State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Portland State.