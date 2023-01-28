Who's Playing
Gonzaga @ Portland
Current Records: Gonzaga 17-4; Portland 11-12
What to Know
The #14 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 12-0 against the Portland Pilots since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Earle A. Chiles Center. Gonzaga will be strutting in after a win while Portland will be stumbling in from a loss.
Gonzaga was able to grind out a solid victory over the Pacific Tigers on Saturday, winning 99-90. It was another big night for Gonzaga's forward Drew Timme, who had 38 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the matchup between the Pilots and the Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Portland falling 79-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Moses Wood (15 points) was the top scorer for Portland.
Gonzaga's victory brought them up to 17-4 while Portland's defeat pulled them down to 11-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Gonzaga ranks first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 86.5 on average. Less enviably, the Pilots are stumbling into the game with the fifth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT SPORTS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last nine years.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Gonzaga 115 vs. Portland 75
- Jan 29, 2022 - Gonzaga 104 vs. Portland 72
- Jan 09, 2021 - Gonzaga 116 vs. Portland 88
- Jan 02, 2020 - Gonzaga 85 vs. Portland 72
- Jan 19, 2019 - Gonzaga 89 vs. Portland 66
- Jan 25, 2018 - Gonzaga 95 vs. Portland 79
- Jan 11, 2018 - Gonzaga 103 vs. Portland 57
- Jan 23, 2017 - Gonzaga 83 vs. Portland 64
- Jan 21, 2017 - Gonzaga 73 vs. Portland 52
- Mar 06, 2016 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Portland 67
- Feb 11, 2016 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Portland 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Gonzaga 85 vs. Portland 74