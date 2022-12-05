Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Portland

Current Records: North Dakota State 1-8; Portland 7-4

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison will square off against the Portland Pilots at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Earle A. Chiles Center. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Bison will be stumbling in from a loss.

North Dakota State came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles this past Saturday, falling 78-70.

Meanwhile, Portland took their contest against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks this past Saturday by a conclusive 90-69 score. Portland relied on the efforts of forward Kristian Sjolund, who had 18 points along with seven boards, and guard Tyler Robertson, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.

North Dakota State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The Bison are now 1-8 while the Pilots sit at 7-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: North Dakota State is 351st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80 on average. Portland's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 28th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pilots are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.