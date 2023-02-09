Who's Playing

Pacific @ Portland

Current Records: Pacific 12-13; Portland 12-14

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers lost both of their matches to the Portland Pilots last season on scores of 56-64 and 69-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Pacific and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Earle A. Chiles Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Saturday, the Tigers lost to the Brigham Young Cougars on the road by a decisive 81-66 margin.

Meanwhile, Portland was just a bucket shy of a win on Saturday and fell 94-93 to the Pepperdine Waves. Despite the loss, Portland got a solid performance out of guard Tyler Robertson, who posted a double-double on 35 points and 14 rebounds in addition to five dimes.

Pacific is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Pacific, who are 11-12 against the spread.

The losses put the Tigers at 12-13 and the Pilots at 12-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pacific is stumbling into the game with the 10th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.5 on average. Portlands have had an even harder time: they are third worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.45

Odds

The Pilots are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pacific have won ten out of their last 14 games against Portland.