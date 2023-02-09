Who's Playing

Pacific @ Portland

Current Records: Pacific 12-13; Portland 12-14

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers lost both of their matches to the Portland Pilots last season on scores of 56-64 and 69-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Pacific and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Earle A. Chiles Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The matchup between the Tigers and the Brigham Young Cougars this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Pacific falling 81-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Portland was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 94-93 to the Pepperdine Waves. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Portland had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of guard Tyler Robertson, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 14 rebounds in addition to five assists.

Pacific is now 12-13 while the Pilots sit at 12-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers are 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. Portlands have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pacific have won ten out of their last 14 games against Portland.