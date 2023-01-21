Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Portland

Current Records: Pepperdine 7-13; Portland 10-11

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves lost both of their matches to the Portland Pilots last season on scores of 63-82 and 74-77, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Waves and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Earle A. Chiles Center. Portland will be strutting in after a win while Pepperdine will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Pepperdine found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 73-44 punch to the gut against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the San Diego Toreros on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 88-83 victory. The Pilots' forward Moses Wood looked sharp as he had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The Waves are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Pepperdine is now 7-13 while Portland sits at 10-11. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Pepperdine is stumbling into the contest with the 350th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.5 on average. Portlands have had an even harder time: they are 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pilots are a 4.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pepperdine have won eight out of their last 14 games against Portland.