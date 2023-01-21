Who's Playing
Pepperdine @ Portland
Current Records: Pepperdine 7-13; Portland 10-11
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves lost both of their matches to the Portland Pilots last season on scores of 63-82 and 74-77, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Waves and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Earle A. Chiles Center. Portland will be strutting in after a victory while Pepperdine will be stumbling in from a loss.
Pepperdine was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 73-44 punch to the gut against the Saint Mary's Gaels.
Meanwhile, Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Diego Toreros on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 88-83 win. The Pilots' forward Moses Wood looked sharp as he had 26 points in addition to seven boards.
The Waves are now 7-13 while Portland sits at 10-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pepperdine is 350th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.5 on average. Portlands have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 10th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Pepperdine have won eight out of their last 14 games against Portland.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Portland 77 vs. Pepperdine 74
- Jan 15, 2022 - Portland 82 vs. Pepperdine 63
- Feb 06, 2021 - Pepperdine 91 vs. Portland 70
- Jan 16, 2021 - Pepperdine 80 vs. Portland 65
- Feb 20, 2020 - Pepperdine 66 vs. Portland 59
- Jan 25, 2020 - Pepperdine 80 vs. Portland 69
- Feb 23, 2019 - Pepperdine 86 vs. Portland 80
- Jan 31, 2019 - Pepperdine 83 vs. Portland 58
- Feb 24, 2018 - Pepperdine 75 vs. Portland 64
- Feb 01, 2018 - Portland 85 vs. Pepperdine 76
- Jan 26, 2017 - Pepperdine 78 vs. Portland 60
- Dec 31, 2016 - Portland 73 vs. Pepperdine 60
- Feb 04, 2016 - Portland 73 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Dec 23, 2015 - Portland 87 vs. Pepperdine 79