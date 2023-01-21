Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Portland

Current Records: Pepperdine 7-13; Portland 10-11

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves lost both of their matches to the Portland Pilots last season on scores of 63-82 and 74-77, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Waves and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Earle A. Chiles Center. Portland will be strutting in after a victory while Pepperdine will be stumbling in from a loss.

Pepperdine was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 73-44 punch to the gut against the Saint Mary's Gaels.

Meanwhile, Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Diego Toreros on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 88-83 win. The Pilots' forward Moses Wood looked sharp as he had 26 points in addition to seven boards.

The Waves are now 7-13 while Portland sits at 10-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pepperdine is 350th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.5 on average. Portlands have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 10th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pepperdine have won eight out of their last 14 games against Portland.