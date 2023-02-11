Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Portland

Current Records: Saint Mary's 21-5; Portland 13-14

What to Know

The Portland Pilots are 0-11 against the #15 Saint Mary's Gaels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Portland and the Gaels will face off in a West Coast battle at 6 p.m. ET at Earle A. Chiles Center. Portland should still be riding high after a win, while Saint Mary's will be looking to get back in the win column.

Portland beat the Pacific Tigers 81-73 on Thursday. Portland can attribute much of their success to forward Moses Wood, who had 26 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Saint Mary's as they fell 78-74 to the Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday. Guard Logan Johnson did his best for the Gaels, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to five boards.

The Pilots are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-7 ATS when expected to lose.

Portland is now 13-14 while Saint Mary's sits at 21-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Portland is stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.1 on average. Saint Mary's' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.5. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last nine years.