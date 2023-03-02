Who's Playing
San Diego @ Portland
Regular Season Records: San Diego 11-19; Portland 13-18
What to Know
The San Diego Toreros haven't won a matchup against the Portland Pilots since Jan. 13 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. San Diego and Portland are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 2 at Orleans Arena in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
On Saturday, the Toreros lost to the Santa Clara Broncos at home by a decisive 81-63 margin. Guard Wayne McKinney II wasn't much of a difference maker for San Diego; McKinney II played for 26 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Portland was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 81-77 to the Pacific Tigers. Forward Moses Wood put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds.
San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Toreros have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Pilots have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 353rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pilots are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Pilots, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Diego have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Portland.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Portland 80 vs. San Diego 61
- Jan 19, 2023 - Portland 88 vs. San Diego 83
- Mar 04, 2022 - Portland 73 vs. San Diego 55
- Feb 17, 2022 - Portland 92 vs. San Diego 60
- Jan 13, 2022 - San Diego 68 vs. Portland 63
- Jan 23, 2021 - San Diego 78 vs. Portland 70
- Feb 08, 2020 - San Diego 88 vs. Portland 81
- Jan 18, 2020 - San Diego 77 vs. Portland 67
- Mar 07, 2019 - San Diego 67 vs. Portland 47
- Feb 21, 2019 - San Diego 63 vs. Portland 52
- Jan 17, 2019 - San Diego 76 vs. Portland 55
- Jan 18, 2018 - Portland 55 vs. San Diego 49
- Jan 04, 2018 - San Diego 81 vs. Portland 74
- Mar 03, 2017 - Portland 60 vs. San Diego 55
- Feb 25, 2017 - San Diego 85 vs. Portland 82
- Jan 28, 2017 - San Diego 68 vs. Portland 52
- Feb 27, 2016 - San Diego 85 vs. Portland 76
- Jan 14, 2016 - San Diego 82 vs. Portland 71