San Diego @ Portland

Regular Season Records: San Diego 11-19; Portland 13-18

The San Diego Toreros haven't won a matchup against the Portland Pilots since Jan. 13 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. San Diego and Portland are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 2 at Orleans Arena in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Saturday, the Toreros lost to the Santa Clara Broncos at home by a decisive 81-63 margin. Guard Wayne McKinney II wasn't much of a difference maker for San Diego; McKinney II played for 26 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Portland was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 81-77 to the Pacific Tigers. Forward Moses Wood put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds.

San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Toreros have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Pilots have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 353rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

The Pilots are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pilots, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

San Diego have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Portland.