Who's Playing
Santa Clara @ Portland
Current Records: Santa Clara 20-8; Portland 13-15
What to Know
The Portland Pilots lost both of their matches to the Santa Clara Broncos last season on scores of 89-102 and 67-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Pilots will stay at home another game and welcome Santa Clara at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Earle A. Chiles Center. Portland is out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.
Portland received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 81-64 to the Saint Mary's Gaels.
Meanwhile, Santa Clara was able to grind out a solid win over the Brigham Young Cougars on Thursday, winning 81-74. It was another big night for Santa Clara's guard Brandin Podziemski, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds.
The Pilots are now 13-15 while the Broncos sit at 20-8. Santa Clara is 13-6 after wins this year, and Portland is 8-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon
Series History
Santa Clara have won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last nine years.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Santa Clara 91 vs. Portland 67
- Feb 26, 2022 - Santa Clara 102 vs. Portland 89
- Mar 04, 2021 - Santa Clara 95 vs. Portland 86
- Mar 05, 2020 - Santa Clara 76 vs. Portland 62
- Feb 29, 2020 - Santa Clara 73 vs. Portland 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Santa Clara 85 vs. Portland 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Santa Clara 78 vs. Portland 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Santa Clara 69 vs. Portland 63
- Feb 15, 2018 - Santa Clara 81 vs. Portland 72
- Jan 06, 2018 - Santa Clara 70 vs. Portland 68
- Feb 02, 2017 - Santa Clara 60 vs. Portland 45
- Jan 05, 2017 - Santa Clara 70 vs. Portland 42
- Jan 30, 2016 - Santa Clara 90 vs. Portland 84
- Jan 02, 2016 - Santa Clara 84 vs. Portland 77