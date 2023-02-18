Who's Playing

Santa Clara @ Portland

Current Records: Santa Clara 20-8; Portland 13-15

What to Know

The Portland Pilots lost both of their matches to the Santa Clara Broncos last season on scores of 89-102 and 67-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Pilots will stay at home another game and welcome Santa Clara at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Earle A. Chiles Center. Portland is out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.

Portland received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 81-64 to the Saint Mary's Gaels.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara was able to grind out a solid win over the Brigham Young Cougars on Thursday, winning 81-74. It was another big night for Santa Clara's guard Brandin Podziemski, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pilots are now 13-15 while the Broncos sit at 20-8. Santa Clara is 13-6 after wins this year, and Portland is 8-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Santa Clara have won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last nine years.