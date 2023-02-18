Who's Playing

Santa Clara @ Portland

Current Records: Santa Clara 20-8; Portland 13-15

What to Know

The Portland Pilots lost both of their matches to the Santa Clara Broncos last season on scores of 89-102 and 67-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Pilots' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Santa Clara at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Earle A. Chiles Center. Portland is out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.

On Saturday, Portland lost to the Saint Mary's Gaels at home by a decisive 81-64 margin.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara beat the Brigham Young Cougars 81-74 on Thursday. It was another big night for Santa Clara's guard Brandin Podziemski, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards.

The Pilots are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Portland is now 13-15 while the Broncos sit at 20-8. Santa Clara is 13-6 after wins this year, and Portland is 8-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Broncos are a 3-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Clara have won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last nine years.