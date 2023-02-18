Who's Playing
Santa Clara @ Portland
Current Records: Santa Clara 20-8; Portland 13-15
What to Know
The Portland Pilots lost both of their matches to the Santa Clara Broncos last season on scores of 89-102 and 67-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Pilots' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Santa Clara at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Earle A. Chiles Center. Portland is out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.
On Saturday, Portland lost to the Saint Mary's Gaels at home by a decisive 81-64 margin.
Meanwhile, Santa Clara beat the Brigham Young Cougars 81-74 on Thursday. It was another big night for Santa Clara's guard Brandin Podziemski, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards.
The Pilots are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.
Portland is now 13-15 while the Broncos sit at 20-8. Santa Clara is 13-6 after wins this year, and Portland is 8-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Broncos are a 3-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Santa Clara have won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last nine years.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Santa Clara 91 vs. Portland 67
- Feb 26, 2022 - Santa Clara 102 vs. Portland 89
- Mar 04, 2021 - Santa Clara 95 vs. Portland 86
- Mar 05, 2020 - Santa Clara 76 vs. Portland 62
- Feb 29, 2020 - Santa Clara 73 vs. Portland 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Santa Clara 85 vs. Portland 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Santa Clara 78 vs. Portland 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Santa Clara 69 vs. Portland 63
- Feb 15, 2018 - Santa Clara 81 vs. Portland 72
- Jan 06, 2018 - Santa Clara 70 vs. Portland 68
- Feb 02, 2017 - Santa Clara 60 vs. Portland 45
- Jan 05, 2017 - Santa Clara 70 vs. Portland 42
- Jan 30, 2016 - Santa Clara 90 vs. Portland 84
- Jan 02, 2016 - Santa Clara 84 vs. Portland 77