A consequential slate of Tuesday night games leads into Wednesday evening, headlined by UConn at Arizona in Tucson. It's a matchup of two final four teams from last season and two teams expected to be some of the best in college basketball.
But before that matchup, we have to discuss what happened last night. Duke, who premiered at No. 10 in our power rankings last week after being dominated for 40 minutes by Michigan State, takes another tumble in the rankings after losing by 21 at home to Illinois. Behind 46 points from Andrej Stojakovic and 27 from freshman phenom guard Quentin Coleman, the Illini dragged the Blue Devils and delivered the worst loss in Cameron since a loss in 1893 to a Michael Jordan-led North Carolina squad. The loss further exposed a lot of issues Duke and coach Jon Scheyer will have to address over the next weeks.
Speaking of Michigan State, the Spartans fell to Tennessee, 61-46, in Knoxville. The massive win for the Volunteers and a tough loss for the Spartans will shift their locations in today's power rankings. Tennessee takes a big jump.
But back to tonight --- on the eve of what will be one of the biggest nonconference games of the season, Arizona got fantastic news. Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey — who was one of the final fifth-year seniors who hadn't been cleared yet — was granted a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction by the Pima County Superior Court. That clears the path for him to suit up for the Wildcats this season.
With Godfrey now eligible, Arizona's biggest question mark — who would be the starting power forward — has been solved. The starting power forward spot was the Wildcats' biggest weakness on paper entering the season because Godfrey's eligibility status was in limbo.
So much so, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has been experimenting with various lineups during the first three weeks of the season in Godfrey's absence, which included starting Bryce James — the youngest son of LeBron James — at the position.
The Arizona vs. UConn game on Wednesday will be a rematch of last season's clash, which the Wildcats won on the road. Arizona has looked good since losing to UCLA on opening night, while UConn has shown early in the season why it is still a legit national title contender.
Ahead of what should be a loaded slate on Wednesday, let's dive into the second power rankings of the season.
|1
|Florida cruised to a win over Notre Dame in the first round of the Players Era 8. The Gators have wins over Notre Dame, Miami and Florida State so far, with their toughest test to date coming up against Houston in the semifinals. Last week: 1
|2
|UConn is 4-0 after picking up a win over Ohio State last week. The Huskies have one their toughest game of the season tonight against No. 12 Arizona on the road. Last season, Arizona went on the road and beat UConn. Will the Huskies return the favor this time around? We will see. Last week: 3
|3
|Texas Tech improved to 4-0 after an 88-37 win over Stonehill. UCF transfer Jamichael Stillwell put together his best performance to date in a Red Raider uniform in that game, finishing with 13 points and 12 assists. Last week's win over Illinois is aging well after the Fighting Illini's performance against Duke. Last week: 4
|4
|Illinois made a statement against Duke behind what could go down as the best individual performances of the entire season. Stojakovic became just the third player (joining Keaton Wagler and Buddy Hield) to score 46 points or more against a team ranked in the top five of the AP Top 25 poll. Last week: 9
|5
|Virginia recorded a 20-point win over previously undefeated Old Dominion to move to 6-0. Preseason ACC Player of the Year Thijs De Ridder recorded his second double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) in the 20-point win. Last week: 6
|6
|Tennessee didn't look like a team ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll during the first three games of the season. However, the Vols made a statement with a home win over Michigan State. Rick Barnes' squad is now 4-0. That win should be a confidence booster, as it was a vintage performance by Barnes' defense. Last week: 17
|7
|It's a good time to be a fan of UCLA sports. The Bruins recorded a 105-66 win over in-state foe Long Beach State to move to 4-0. Even when UCLA star freshman Nikola Kusturica isn't scoring, he can impact winning. He finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists against LBSU. Last week: 5
|8
|Texas is coming off a hard-fought win over Baylor. The Longhorns moved to 4-0 behind 26 points from Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson and a go-ahead bucket by big man Matas Vokietaitis in the final minute. Last week: 7
|9
|Kansas cruised to a double-digit win over UNLV in the opening game in the Players Era 8 Tournament. The Jayhawks are one win away from facing either Florida or Big 12 foe Houston for the title in Las Vegas. However, the status of star freshman Tyran Stokes will be at the top of mind after he exited the game against UNLV early in the second half with an apparent lower-leg injury. Last week: 9
|10
|Michigan State shot 9 of 50 from the field during its loss to Tennessee. CBS Sports preseason Player of the Year Jeremy Fears Jr. didn't make a field goal, but recorded all 16 of his points from the charity stripe. After jumping out to a 14-4 lead in the first half, MSU was outscored 57-32 the rest of the game. Last week: 2
|11
|Arizona received a huge boost on Tuesday when Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey was granted a temporary injunction for the 2026-27 season. Godfrey was one of the final fifth-year players in limbo, so getting him for this season is a massive boost for the Wildcats ahead of their matchup against UConn. The one weakness on the roster is the PF spot. With Godfrey eligible to play, that weakness is no more. Last week: 13
|12
|Houston opened the Players Era 8 with a win over Rutgers, setting up a date with Florida on Wednesday. Will the Cougars get some revenge over the Gators? We will see. Last week: 11
|13
|St. John's is coming off a 79-62 win over Syracuse at the Garden behind big performances from Tounde Yessoufou and Keyshawn Hall. So far, the early returns for the newcomers on Rick Pitino's roster have been positive. Quinn Ellis has looked like a stud. Last week: 15
|14
|Vanderbilt moved to 5-0 after picking up a blowout win over Eastern Illinois. The Commodores have two tests coming up against UCF and Ohio State during the next week. Last week: 14
|15
|After getting outclassed against Michigan State in a wire-to-wire loss, the Blue Devils got completely outplayed at home against Illinois. It might be too early to panic because Illinois and Michigan State are both top-five teams in the sport, but expectations for Duke have to be tempered. Last week: 10
|16
|It should come as no surprise that Alabama once again has one of the best offenses in the country. The Crimson Tide finished with 109 points against Kennesaw State, marking the third time this season that Nate Oats' team hit the century mark. Last week: NR
|17
|Maybe there was a method to Will Wade's madness, especially after the Tigers put RJ Luis Jr. on the roster this week. LSU made a statement last week with a win over Gonzaga in Spokane after Donovan Dent knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds. There was never a question about LSU's talent. It was just going to come down to who was and wasn't eligible. The early returns are positive. This can be one of the best 15 teams in college basketball. Last week: NR
|18
|Welcome to the party, Indiana. The Hoosiers enter the power rankings for the first time this season after recording a huge win over Arkansas at Madison Square Garden. Darian DeVries' team has a clear-cut identity. Last week: NR
|19
|Miami has looked good since suffering an opening-night loss to Florida. The Hurricanes won their fourth straight game on Tuesday against Rider. All four wins this season have come by over 25 points. Last week: 18
|20
|I was shocked when Memphis wasn't ranked in the AP Top 25 poll earlier this week. Although I predicted that to be the case, the Tigers have one of the best resumes in college basketball with wins over Iowa State, Louisville and VCU. The lone loss came on the road against a very good Vanderbilt team. Last week: NR