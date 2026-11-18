A consequential slate of Tuesday night games leads into Wednesday evening, headlined by UConn at Arizona in Tucson. It's a matchup of two final four teams from last season and two teams expected to be some of the best in college basketball.

But before that matchup, we have to discuss what happened last night. Duke, who premiered at No. 10 in our power rankings last week after being dominated for 40 minutes by Michigan State, takes another tumble in the rankings after losing by 21 at home to Illinois. Behind 46 points from Andrej Stojakovic and 27 from freshman phenom guard Quentin Coleman, the Illini dragged the Blue Devils and delivered the worst loss in Cameron since a loss in 1893 to a Michael Jordan-led North Carolina squad. The loss further exposed a lot of issues Duke and coach Jon Scheyer will have to address over the next weeks.

Changes are necessary at Duke after Illinois routs home Blue Devils behind Andrej Stojakovic's historic game Isaac Trotter

Speaking of Michigan State, the Spartans fell to Tennessee, 61-46, in Knoxville. The massive win for the Volunteers and a tough loss for the Spartans will shift their locations in today's power rankings. Tennessee takes a big jump.

But back to tonight --- on the eve of what will be one of the biggest nonconference games of the season, Arizona got fantastic news. Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey — who was one of the final fifth-year seniors who hadn't been cleared yet — was granted a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction by the Pima County Superior Court. That clears the path for him to suit up for the Wildcats this season.

With Godfrey now eligible, Arizona's biggest question mark — who would be the starting power forward — has been solved. The starting power forward spot was the Wildcats' biggest weakness on paper entering the season because Godfrey's eligibility status was in limbo.

So much so, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has been experimenting with various lineups during the first three weeks of the season in Godfrey's absence, which included starting Bryce James — the youngest son of LeBron James — at the position.

College basketball winners, losers: Florida, Houston to clash in 2025 title game rematch; Duke pounded at home Cameron Salerno

The Arizona vs. UConn game on Wednesday will be a rematch of last season's clash, which the Wildcats won on the road. Arizona has looked good since losing to UCLA on opening night, while UConn has shown early in the season why it is still a legit national title contender.

Ahead of what should be a loaded slate on Wednesday, let's dive into the second power rankings of the season.