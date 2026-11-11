Tuesday marked the first time in the last 20 years that multiple teams ranked inside the top three of the AP Top 25 poll suffered wire-to-wire losses on the same day. No. 2 Duke lost to No. 5 Michigan State in the Champions Classic and No. 3 Illinois couldn't rally down the stretch against No. 16 Texas Tech after trailing by as many as 20 points in the first half.

Illinois and Duke became the second and third teams ranked inside the top-five to lose a game this season, joining previous No. 5 Arizona. The Wildcats lost to UCLA on opening night in Las Vegas last week and dropped to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll as a result. When the AP poll comes out next week, Illinois and Duke will drop.

This isn't the AP poll, but rather weekly power rankings to assess who is doing well and whose stock is taking a hit. The biggest winners from Tuesday's action: Michigan State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.

Those three teams all picked up huge wins and moved up in the first CBS Sports power rankings.

College basketball winners, losers: Big early deficits doom No. 3 Illinois in loss at Texas Tech, No. 2 Duke Cameron Salerno

Let's dive into the rankings, starting with Florida.