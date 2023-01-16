Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Alcorn State 6-10; Prairie View A&M 7-11

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers lost both of their matches to the Alcorn State Braves last season on scores of 69-72 and 63-64, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Panthers and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at William Nicks Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Prairie View A&M beat the Jackson State Tigers 59-50 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Alcorn State beat the Texas Southern Tigers 79-74 this past Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Prairie View A&M is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Prairie View A&M up to 7-11 and the Braves to 6-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alcorn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

Odds

The Panthers are a 3-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 16 games against Alcorn State.