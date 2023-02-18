Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-16; Prairie View A&M 9-17

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Prairie View A&M Panthers are heading back home. The Panthers and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for Prairie View A&M as they fell 68-64 to the Grambling Tigers on Monday.

Speaking of close games: Arkansas-Pine Bluff was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 75-72 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Golden Lions had been the slight favorite coming in.

The losses put Prairie View A&M at 9-17 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 10-16. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Prairie View A&M has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.