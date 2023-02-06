Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Florida A&M 5-16; Prairie View A&M 8-15

What to Know

Get ready for an SWAC battle as the Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at William Nicks Center. Florida A&M will be strutting in after a victory while Prairie View A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

The point spread favored the Panthers this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell in a 60-58 heartbreaker to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Prairie View A&M, who fell 68-67 when the teams previously met last February.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Florida A&M has finally found some success away from home. They beat the Texas Southern Tigers 76-69 this past Saturday.

This next contest looks promising for Prairie View A&M, who are favored by a full 10 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-9 against the spread when favored.

The Panthers are now 8-15 while the Rattlers sit at 5-16. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Prairie View A&M has only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Florida A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 57.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 10-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Florida A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.