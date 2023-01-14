Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Jackson State 4-12; Prairie View A&M 6-11

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers lost both of their matches to the Jackson State Tigers last season on scores of 64-75 and 53-59, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Prairie View A&M and Jackson State will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday at William Nicks Center. The Tigers should still be riding high after a win, while the Panthers will be looking to right the ship.

Prairie View A&M came up short against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Monday, falling 63-55.

Meanwhile, Jackson State beat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 72-64 on Monday.

Prairie View A&M is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

The Panthers are now 6-11 while the Tigers sit at 4-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Prairie View A&M has only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Jackson State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Jackson State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Prairie View A&M.