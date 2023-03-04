Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Prairie View A&M
Current Records: Texas Southern 11-19; Prairie View A&M 12-18
What to Know
The Prairie View A&M Panthers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Panthers and the Texas Southern Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Prairie View A&M was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 61-57 to the Jackson State Tigers.
Meanwhile, Texas Southern came up short against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, falling 89-81.
The losses put Prairie View A&M at 12-18 and Texas Southern at 11-19. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Prairie View A&M enters the game with 15.4 takeaways on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. Less enviably, Texas Southern is 11th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas
Series History
Texas Southern have won ten out of their last 18 games against Prairie View A&M.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Prairie View A&M 89 vs. Texas Southern 74
- Mar 05, 2022 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Prairie View A&M 77
- Jan 29, 2022 - Texas Southern 75 vs. Prairie View A&M 74
- Mar 13, 2021 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Prairie View A&M 61
- Feb 21, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 77 vs. Texas Southern 75
- Jan 11, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 71 vs. Texas Southern 67
- Feb 08, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 69 vs. Texas Southern 59
- Jan 11, 2020 - Texas Southern 71 vs. Prairie View A&M 67
- Mar 16, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 92 vs. Texas Southern 86
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas Southern 95 vs. Prairie View A&M 90
- Jan 12, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 79 vs. Texas Southern 73
- Mar 09, 2018 - Texas Southern 88 vs. Prairie View A&M 74
- Feb 03, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 96 vs. Texas Southern 82
- Jan 06, 2018 - Texas Southern 100 vs. Prairie View A&M 94
- Feb 04, 2017 - Texas Southern 74 vs. Prairie View A&M 61
- Jan 07, 2017 - Texas Southern 87 vs. Prairie View A&M 82
- Feb 06, 2016 - Prairie View A&M 59 vs. Texas Southern 55
- Jan 09, 2016 - Texas Southern 64 vs. Prairie View A&M 38