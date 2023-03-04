Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Texas Southern 11-19; Prairie View A&M 12-18

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Panthers and the Texas Southern Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Prairie View A&M was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 61-57 to the Jackson State Tigers.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern came up short against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, falling 89-81.

The losses put Prairie View A&M at 12-18 and Texas Southern at 11-19. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Prairie View A&M enters the game with 15.4 takeaways on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. Less enviably, Texas Southern is 11th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

Series History

Texas Southern have won ten out of their last 18 games against Prairie View A&M.