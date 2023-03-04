Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Texas Southern 11-19; Prairie View A&M 12-18

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Panthers and the Texas Southern Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at William Nicks Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for Prairie View A&M as they fell 61-57 to the Jackson State Tigers on Monday.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern came up short against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, falling 89-81.

Prairie View A&M is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-10 against the spread when favored.

Prairie View A&M is now 12-18 while Texas Southern sits at 11-19. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers rank 34th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 15.4 on average. Less enviably, Texas Southern is stumbling into the contest with the 12th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Texas Southern.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

Odds

The Panthers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Southern have won ten out of their last 18 games against Prairie View A&M.