The top-seeded Prairie View A&M Panthers can complete a daily double when they host the No. 3 seed Texas Southern Tigers in the 2021 SWAC Tournament championship game on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala. Prairie View A&M (16-4) won its third consecutive SWAC regular-season title with a perfect 13-0 mark, including a sweep of the Tigers by a combined eight points. Texas Southern (15-8) was the preseason pick to win the SWAC and is playing like it, extending its winning streak to eight with an 84-81 overtime win over No. 2 seed Jackson State on Friday.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET at the Bartow Arena. The Panthers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 141.5. Before locking in any Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $400 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern in the SWAC Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M:

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern spread: Prairie View -2.5

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern over-under: 141.5 points

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern money line: Prairie View -145; Texas Southern +125

PVAM: The Panthers are 15-4 against the spread this season

TEXSO: Tigers F Joirdon Karl Nicholas averaged 16.0 points during the eight-game win streak

Why Prairie View A&M can cover



The Panthers received subpar games from their top two scorers and were without third-leading scorer Jeremiah Gambrell (leg) on Friday but got huge contributions from a pair of unheralded players. Senior forward Lenell Henry, who scored a combined 17 points in his previous three games, had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Faite Williams matched Henry with 18 points after scoring a total of 16 in his last three.

Junior guard Jawaun Daniels was limited to only eight points in the semifinal victory over Grambling after he erupted for a combined 76 points in his previous first two games. Texas Southern had no answers for Daniels in either of the regular-season matchups. He shot a combined 16 of 20 overall in the two victories, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range in each, and scored 17 and 21 points, respectively.

Why Texas Southern can cover

Guard Michael Weathers is averaging a team-high 16.2 points and has been immense down the stretch for the Tigers. He shot just 28.3 percent from behind the arc during the season but nailed a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime against Jackson State before burying a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in the extra session. Weathers wound up scoring a season-high 30 points and is averaging 21.9 points over the past seven games.

The Tigers know they can play with the Panthers, dropping a six-point decision in January in their first game after a three-week layoff and suffering a 77-75 defeat at home on Feb. 21. Weathers, named the SWAC Newcomer of the Year earlier this week, scored a team-high 20 points in that game. Forward Galen Alexander averaged 17.0 and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 50 percent in both matchups vs. Prairie View.

How to make Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 145 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.