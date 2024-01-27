Who's Playing
Alabama State Hornets @ Prairie View Panthers
Current Records: Alabama State 9-9, Prairie View 7-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
Alabama State is 2-8 against Prairie View since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. Alabama State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2-point favorite Panthers.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26% better than the opposition, a fact Alabama State proved two weeks ago. They took down the Bulldogs 72-55. The win made it back-to-back wins for Alabama State.
Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the Braves on Monday and fell 90-78.
The Hornets have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-9 record this season. As for the Panthers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Alabama State's sizeable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.
Alabama State won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, slipping by Prairie View 56-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Prairie View is a slight 2-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 138 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Prairie View has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Alabama State 56 vs. Prairie View 55
- Jan 22, 2022 - Prairie View 70 vs. Alabama State 67
- Mar 01, 2021 - Prairie View 70 vs. Alabama State 67
- Feb 01, 2021 - Prairie View 87 vs. Alabama State 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - Prairie View 65 vs. Alabama State 58
- Feb 01, 2020 - Alabama State 52 vs. Prairie View 49
- Mar 04, 2019 - Prairie View 96 vs. Alabama State 69
- Feb 04, 2019 - Prairie View 69 vs. Alabama State 67
- Feb 24, 2018 - Prairie View 80 vs. Alabama State 74
- Jan 27, 2018 - Prairie View 86 vs. Alabama State 80