Alabama State Hornets @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Alabama State 9-9, Prairie View 7-11

Alabama State is 2-8 against Prairie View since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. Alabama State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2-point favorite Panthers.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26% better than the opposition, a fact Alabama State proved two weeks ago. They took down the Bulldogs 72-55. The win made it back-to-back wins for Alabama State.

Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the Braves on Monday and fell 90-78.

The Hornets have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-9 record this season. As for the Panthers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Alabama State's sizeable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama State won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, slipping by Prairie View 56-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Prairie View is a slight 2-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Prairie View has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.