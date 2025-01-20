Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Alcorn State 2-15, Prairie View 4-14

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Prairie View Panthers and the Alcorn State Braves are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at William Nicks Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Prairie View couldn't handle Jackson State and fell 79-70.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State came up short against Texas So. on Saturday and fell 66-57.

Even though they lost, Alcorn State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 25 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Prairie View's loss dropped their record down to 4-14. As for Alcorn State, their defeat was their 14th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Prairie View hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 60.6. The only thing between Prairie View and another offensive beatdown is Alcorn State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Prairie View came up short against Alcorn State when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 73-65. Can Prairie View avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Prairie View.