Alcorn State Braves @ Prairie View Panthers
Current Records: Alcorn State 10-17, Prairie View 10-18
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas
What to Know
Alcorn State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Prairie View Panthers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. Prairie View took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Alcorn State, who comes in off a win.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Alcorn State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 87-73.
Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 57-51 to the Delta Devils. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Prairie View has scored all season.
The Braves are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-17 record this season. As for the Panthers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season.
Alcorn State beat the Panthers 90-78 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alcorn State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Prairie View and Alcorn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 22, 2024 - Alcorn State 90 vs. Prairie View 78
- Feb 25, 2023 - Prairie View 75 vs. Alcorn State 71
- Jan 16, 2023 - Alcorn State 77 vs. Prairie View 68
- Mar 09, 2022 - Alcorn State 64 vs. Prairie View 63
- Feb 26, 2022 - Alcorn State 72 vs. Prairie View 69
- Jan 17, 2022 - Prairie View 74 vs. Alcorn State 73
- Mar 06, 2021 - Prairie View 81 vs. Alcorn State 69
- Mar 05, 2020 - Alcorn State 80 vs. Prairie View 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - Prairie View 84 vs. Alcorn State 70
- Mar 12, 2019 - Prairie View 86 vs. Alcorn State 66