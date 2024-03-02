Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Alcorn State 10-17, Prairie View 10-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alcorn State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Prairie View Panthers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. Prairie View took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Alcorn State, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Alcorn State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 87-73.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 57-51 to the Delta Devils. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Prairie View has scored all season.

The Braves are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-17 record this season. As for the Panthers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season.

Alcorn State beat the Panthers 90-78 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alcorn State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Prairie View and Alcorn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.